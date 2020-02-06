Outlander season 5: Caitriona Balfe on producer credit, larger role







There will certainly be a number of exciting changes for some of the characters moving into Outlander season 5, but that’s without even considering some of the interesting shifts that are going down behind the scenes. Take, for example, seeing Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe become producers! This is an opportunity to see the two of them have more involvement on matters behind the scenes, as they can get a greater understanding of story development and the direction of the show itself. It’s something that they took on in season 5 and, moving forward, they may have even more knowledge of season 6.

In explaining what the title means to her to Parade recently, Balfe notes that there are opportunities to expand her role now that she’s had a full season under her belt:

Well, I think this year, we really became producers very late in the day, sort of right before we started filming. For me, it’s very important that this isn’t just a vanity title, but I also didn’t want to like wade in there and be like, “Hey, guys, I’m a producer now.” I wanted to learn, and I think that’s been the most gratifying part about it, is just being able to sit in on all the production meetings, see how it’s run, and where we can be of benefit. I’m hoping that we continue to expand it going into this season.

Being a producer means that Balfe can have slightly earlier access to some scripts, and also get more input on stories when they’re being broken down. Because she and Sam have been there from the beginning, they know and understand these characters very well — also, as faces of the series, they have an understanding of what fans like and they get more feedback than almost anyone. We never think it’s a bad thing to add this much knowledge and passion to a producing team, especially when Sam and Caitriona will only get better and better the longer that they do it. Presumably, they will have these roles in the story the rest of the way.

