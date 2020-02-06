White Collar season 7: Matt Bomer still open to revival idea







It’s been years now since White Collar concluded its run on USA and yet, the hype for a revival very much still remains. We hear from many people with regularity who are interested in seeing Neal Caffrey’s journey continue. Meanwhile, it does feel like there are cast members aplenty who would be open to coming back for more. Maybe it’s a movie, or maybe it’s some sort of limited-series run.

While there remains no clear evidence that a revival will happen, we are pleased to report that even now, Matt Bomer would still be happy to give more White Collar a chance. Speaking within a new interview with TVLine (while promoting season 3 of The Sinner), here is some of what the actor had to say on the subject:

I have to tell you, hardly a day goes by where I’m not stopped by somebody who tells me how much the show meant to them and how much they enjoyed it or that they watched it with their family or there’s a certain family member they connected with over that show, which means the world to me. It was such an incredible creative experience, and I’m still in touch with mostly every single member of the cast. We try to get together once a year, and I think we’d all love to continue that story in some way. Sometimes, people get mad at me in public and say, “Why’d you…?!” and they think that I have some kind of creative control over the whole situation, which I just don’t. [Laughs] There are so many powers that be that would need to align to make something like that happen. And if that were ever to be the case, I think we’d all be there in a heartbeat.

The biggest reason for hope in our mind is that with NBCUniversal launching their new Peacock streaming service, they’re going to need specific properties to get people intrigued in subscribing. We know that the latest Psych movie is going to be heading over there — why not more White Collar? Sure, we’d prefer it to air on its original network (much like we did Psych the Movie 2), but if it gets us more White Collar, it’s hard to object.

Just remember, at least for now, that there is no real evidence of a White Collar revival happening. It’s just something that remains quite fun to think about.

Do you still want to see a White Collar season 7?

