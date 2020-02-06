Vikings season 6 episode 11 return date hopes on History







Do you find yourself curious to learn the Vikings season 6 episode 11 return date hopes? If you find yourselves asking that question, consider this article your source for at least a few answers.

Let’s kick things off, though, with a reminder that tonight’s installment is the midseason finale, and it’s meant to be one that leaves you hanging for a rather long time. Hopefully, you found enough enjoyment through a lot of the emotional storylines that we had with Bjorn, Ivar, and some of the other characters. They will have to tide you over for a rather long time moving forward.

So when are you going to be seeing Vikings back? We should remind you here now that History tends to do super-long hiatuses between episodes, even when they don’t really have to. All of these episodes have been done for a rather long time now, and that includes the second half of this final season. Sure, they probably do take a long time to edit together, but this long? Consider us a little confused about that.

What we’re getting at here is don’t be surprised if it takes until November for Vikings season 6 episode 11 to come on the air. There could be some more news coming a little bit later this summer, but we don’t think the folks over at the network are altogether keen on ending the show too soon! That means that they miss out on ratings, and we wouldn’t be shocked if some of the final episodes are used to launch some other shows down the road.

There is also one other thing to consider here right now, and that is the oh-so-simple fact that there is going to be a follow-up series-of-sorts over on Netflix. One of the benefits of spacing out the final episodes is that it could make for a shorter break between when the main show ends and then also when the new show begins.

Be prepared for violence over the final episodes of the series — but also heartbreak, betrayal, and legacy. These characters are ready to etch their endgame in stone.

