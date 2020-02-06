The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Is Victoria Fuller melting down?







What lies ahead now on The Bachelor? We had another Rose Ceremony, and in the end, some more women left … and that’s before we saw the end of the road for Tammy on the two-on-one date.

For some more news on The Bachelor in video form, be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Also, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In the end, we are at a point in the season now where the remaining women is starting to become less and less, and notable women are starting go home. That meant losing both Sydney and Mykenna tonight. (It’s a little odd that Peter kept Mykenna at the two-on-one date just to then send her home a mere matter of minutes later. Also, does Mykenna really just want to give her final rose to Mykenna?)

Next week, the remaining women are heading over to Peru, and there are going to be some spectacular, adventurous dates. Madison is going to have a big date, there are some heartbreaking moments, and Victoria Fuller is going to be melting down. There are some problems that are coming up, and it does also look as though someone could be leaving during a one-on-one date.

As of right now, we’d argue that Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are the two favorites to win this season, and we’re not sure that it is really close otherwise. There is some chemistry clearly there when it comes to Peter and Victoria, but are there too many obvious issues? Is that something to be concerned about? We’ll probably get to know a few things now, but then some other surprises once we get a little further in the season … provided that she even lasts that long in the first place.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now!

What do you think is going to be happening on The Bachelor episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







