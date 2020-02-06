Nancy Drew episode 14 return date hopes on The CW







Are you interested in learning the Nancy Drew episode 14 return date on The CW … plus some more news on what the future could hold?

Let’s begin things here by getting the rather-sad news out of the way now — after tonight’s big episode, you will see the famed sleuth off on a brief hiatus. There is no new installment coming up next week, and you’re going to be waiting for a little while to see what is coming up next? How long? Think in terms of three weeks. Per a new report from the Futon Critic, you will see the series return on The CW come Wednesday February 26.

So why the long break? A big part of this may have a thing or two to do with the nature of this story and how it’s better airing in big batches. There’s a continuity to a number of its mysteries and because of that, it makes a little bit more sense for them to air without too many little breaks here and there. It’s also possible that production may need some more time to polish up some of the remaining episodes. Tonight’s installment was the end of the original 13-episode order, so we imagine that story-wise, now probably is the right time for there to be a short little break thrown in there.

Thematically, we don’t expect too much to be different when the series comes back. We are largely anticipating the same collection of smart mysteries and interesting twists that we saw before. Let’s also not forget about the supernatural elements, given that the writers are pretty good at finding ways to lean into those, as well.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

