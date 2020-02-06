Chicago Fire season 8 episode 14 spoilers: A look at ‘Shut It Down’







Do you find yourself interested in more news on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 14? Well, the first news is this — you won’t have to wait too long for it! “Shut It Down,” the next new installment, is coming in one week’s time. There are going to be some personal moments for Brett (could her birth mother be front and center?), and you’re also going to see Severide take on more responsibility when it comes to Cruz’s upcoming wedding.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 14 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

02/12/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett’s conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide misunderstands his role as Cruz’s best man. Mouch bites off more than he can chew. TV-14

For those who are worried about Severide squandering his Best Man role, we wouldn’t be. This doesn’t feel like the sort of storyline meant to be resolved with feelings getting hurt, mostly because of the fact that there is enough heartbreak elsewhere. Why not just have a little bit of fun with some of these characters now?

As for Mouch, it’s easy to figure out how he could get a little bit in too deep with some of the stuff that is going to be happening around him. We know that he’s taken on a larger share in Molly’s, and when you add to this the fact that he is a firefighter and he’s been through a lot physically, it’s clear that there are some significant hurdles that need to overcome. We’re excited to dive into some of this throughout the upcoming episodes and see what lies on the other side.

In the end, let’s prepare for a pretty thrilling episode — and one that absolutely should do enough to withstand a hiatus that is going to be coming up the week after the fact.

