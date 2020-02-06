Chicago Med season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Dr. Manning, Marcel clash







Next week, Chicago Med season 5 episode 14 is going to show you further that being a doctor is rarely about consensus. You have differences in diagnoses, and also differences in treatment plans.

For the sake of this episode, one of the focal points is going to be Dr. Manning and Marcel going toe to toe over how to handle a particular crisis — one that could have legal and personal ramifications. There’s a lot going on and this could be a chance to really dive more into Dr. Marcel’s head. In general, though, we have a feeling that ethics and handling difficult situations will be a key to a lot within this story. It doesn’t really matter where you look; there’s going to be a big reveal mixed in.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 14 synopsis with some more information on what’s coming:

Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel disagree over an abusive husband. Dr. Halstead struggles with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site. Dr. Charles and Elsa reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life.

This is one of those episodes that, hopefully, will instill Elsa with a different outlook and sense of passion than what we’ve seen before. We know that she’s the sort of person who thinks most in terms of science rather than people, but is there a chance to see some of that changed a little bit over time? Go ahead and color us curious…

We do think that, in the end, the storyline that viewers are going to be talking about is that of Will. This is someone who has really put themselves out there with the injection site and wants to do good — but this is a very high-risk situation. Easily, it’s one that could lead to some significant consequences after the fact.

