Riverdale season 4 episode 13 spoilers: What the future may hold







Riverdale season 4 episode 13 is not just going to be an episode themed around the now — instead, it’s going to be the episode that looks ahead to months and years from now. Archie and some other characters are going to be looking towards what’s next after high school and to be frank, they have to. They recognize now that they’re getting closer to the end of their time there and they want to have separate lives and prosperous futures.

Life beyond Riverdale has always been one of the most challenging things about this show — it can be rather hard at times to think that the show has many years left. How long can you keep everyone in high school, and does the show still work the same way after they all leave? These are things you have to think about eventually, even if we’re not 100% there as of yet. What we can go ahead and do, though, is share the full Riverdale season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE – Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (#413.) Original airdate 2/12/2020.

This is an episode that could have a great deal of emotional poignancy to it, and it may very well have to when you think about what the schedule is going to be after the fact. There is a one-week break following what we see in this hour, which we do take as a signal that you’ll left thinking about where the story goes for some time.

