The Bachelor spoilers: Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn face off (sneak peek)







Wednesday night’s new episode of The Bachelor is — you guessed it — stuffed full of drama with the ladies. This time around, you’ve got Tammy Ly in one corner and then also Mykenna Dorn in the other.

We’ve heard for a while that Wednesday night’s new episode is going to feature the dreaded two-on-one date, something that the franchise hasn’t always highlighted but they certainly are here. Judging from the arrangement below, it feels clear that Mykenna and Tammy are both involved. The two haven’t been among Peter Weber’s favorites, and so it makes sense that one or both of them could end up going home at the end of this episode.

So why is there so much conflict between the two of them? In the sneak peek below via Good Morning America, you can see Mykenna lash out at Tammy, proclaiming that she is “not a good person” and that some of the conflict between the two of them has led to Mykenna finding her voice. Yet, we don’t really have a good sense of what Tammy said to cause Mykenna to feel so strongly about this. There’s a lot of conflict that is at the core of their relationship, and it seems like Peter wants the two of them together in order to get to the bottom of it.

Even if one of them does manage to make it past this date, we do have a hard time thinking that they will last until the end of the season. Just think about it — typically, two-on-one recipients don’t get a lot of love, and the same goes for people involved in the drama. This is why we think someone like Madison is a likely contender to win this whole thing — she’s been drama-free for almost the whole season.

