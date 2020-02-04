The Bachelor: Why Victoria Fuller – Peter Weber Cosmo cover was nixed







On Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, you had a chance to see Victoria Fuller “win” a photo shoot themed date for Cosmopolitan. She and Peter Weber had a lot of chemistry on the date and, in the end, they were given a chance to be on the digital cover for the March 2020 issue.

Yet, following the episode there was no clear indication that the cover was going to happen, and that was confirmed by Cosmo’s own editor-in-chief Jessica Pels. In a new letter published last night, Pels (who was present for the date in Costa Rica) made it clear that they are opting not to move forward. Why? It has to do with controversy surrounding Fuller, who sported White Lives Matter attire as a model for the Marlin Lives Matter organization.

Here is some of what she had to say:

“As you probably know, the details about upcoming plot points on The Bachelor are as closely guarded as nuclear codes. When my team and I flew down to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren’t told who our models were going to be … So when it came time for me to choose the winner of the challenge — whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo — all I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens. It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire.”

As for the intent of Fuller’s controversial campaign, Pels added that it was irrelevant given the deep-rooted issues associated with the White Lives Matter phrase. Even if it was meant to be raising awareness for a separate cause, it’s a phrase attached to hurt, pain, and prejudice — things that Cosmo does not want associated with their brand.

Controversial as this may be, let’s not pretend that this is the first time that a contestant in this franchise has found themselves in hot water for something in their past. Consider this another reminder that if you want to be on TV, you gotta be very careful about every decision you make.

What do you think about the end result of this controversy?

