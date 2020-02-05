Doctor Who season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Lord Byron’s ghost stories







Doctor Who season 12 is definitely leaning into history hard — though a lot of is fairly indicative of the Chris Chibnall era. He’s used The Doctor as a fun way to navigate past decades, and also showcase/demonstrate how ripples can come in and cause all sorts of chaos.

Want some more Doctor Who video discussion? Then watch our take on what is coming this weekend below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

For most of the season, our ventures into the past have been a little more recent — at least in comparison to some of what’s coming on episode 8 a little bit later this month. This is an installment entitled “The Haunting of Villa Diodati,” which is as cool of a title as you’re probably going to see on this show. Also, the synopsis makes this episode feel a little more like a horror movie than a typical round of sci-fi. Check out the official synopsis (via SpoilerTV) with a few more details on what’s coming:

In 1816, Lord Byron and the Shelleys prepare for a night of ghost stories.

For those of you wanting somewhat of a history lesson, here it is — back at this point in history, Mary and Percy Shelley paid a visit to Villa Diodati, an estate rented by Lord Byron for the summer. Due to some terrible weather in Switzerland at the time, the Shelleys and Byron gathered together there to tell stories with John Polidori. One of them ended up being Frankenstein. This mansion is, therefore, the origin story to one of the coolest works in literary history.

In general, the synopsis makes this episode feel reasonably true-to-life. We’re imagining that there is still some sort of dramatic twist coming; however, it’s not entirely clear at the moment what that twist is going to be. It’s something to scratch your chin about for a while.

Related News – Be sure to get get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







