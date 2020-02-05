Is Emergence new tonight on ABC? What’s next for series’ future







Is Emergence new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question, but then also look towards the future of the series at the same time.

We won’t beat around the bush here, though, and it’s best to get the bad news out of the way here — there is no new installment of Emergence on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has to do mostly with the fact that last week was the finale — it was designed to be the end for now, so there is no reason to think too much about a continuation now. (Even if Emergence was on the air tonight, it would be forced to go up against the State of the Union. That’s bumping everything else for the time being.)

Now that we’ve addressed the lack of new episodes, it is the proper time to look ahead to the next order of business — the future for the series itself. Unfortunately, signs do point to there not being any good news for the future. The ratings for Emergence season 1 were far from great, and there was nothing about them that makes us think that ABC will want to give this another kick at the can. At first, there was hope given the ambitious nature of the premise and then also the talented cast — it just never ended up living up to the hype they had ahead of time.

Is it possible that ABC could see enough streaming/DVR data to make up for poor ratings? In theory yes, but we don’t want to get our hopes up too much at the moment. What we know is that they’ve got until May to make up their mind, so it’s possible they’ll look at all of the numbers until then. Just don’t be too optimistic, and enjoy this crazy story for what it was. Sometimes, you don’t really get a chance to see something you enjoy last as long as it should. It’s the nature of the network-TV beast.

