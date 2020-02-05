Is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash, Cisco Ramon in season 6?







Is Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash? That is a question that you may be wondering after checking out the events we saw on The CW tonight.

So what happened? Near the end of the episode, we saw the Cisco Ramon character realize that he needs to take a hiatus from the team. He’s struggling to contain some of his feelings following Crisis — and, to go along with that, he’s having a hard time wrestling with whether or not he should have kept his Vibe powers. There are a number of different things that are currently on his mind, and maybe the time away is going to work to do him some good.

It does seem like Cisco could be gone from the team for a while … but he may not be forever. Remember that we’ve seen the character gone from the team in the past, but it wasn’t a permanent exit then, either — we’re in this era at the moment where characters tend to flutter in and out of the Arrowverse, and not every series regular appears in every episode. That may be the way of things here. We’re pretty confident that there will be a whole lot more of Cisco down the road, so there is a lot of great stuff still to look forward to.

For now, it does seem at least that Cisco is on better terms with Nash and everyone is trying to move forward following the events of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. There’s no guarantee that they will be able to pull it off, but we’re in the midst of an exciting era. The big cliffhanger at the end of tonight’s episode is the biggest sign that we’ve got that we’re in for some exciting stuff, given that Iris may be overtaken by whatever pulled her into the Mirror. This all seems to be hinting towards Eva/whatever version of Mirror Master she is going to be (if that’s where they are going).

In getting back to Cisco, there’s little reason to worry for the time being as to what the future will hold.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash right now, including more details on the future

Do you think that Carlos Valdes could be leaving The Flash?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







