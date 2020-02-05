Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 3 spoilers: High school reunion







Next week on Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 3, you’re going to have an opportunity to see a high school reunion! Isn’t that going to be fun? Well, the real question that we have is whose high school reunion this is in advance … and also whether or not it really matters.

At the crux of this episode is, ultimately, the same thing that we’ve seen in a lot of other ones over time — hilarity. This episode presents itself an opportunity to bear witness to a lot of different hijinks, and also more of a chance to see a very different sort of Zari than who we’ve seen around the world of the show to date. Just remember that the version of the character we’ve seen so far is very much different than who we met the past couple of years. That has to be sending even still all sorts of shockwaves and confusion down the spine of Nate.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (#503). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

This episode should set the stage for some fun stuff coming later this season, including an installment entitled “A Head of Her Time” that is going to be all about Sara being away from the ship and Ava taking charge.

