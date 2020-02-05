Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Season 2 episode 13 promo







Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we answer the question — plus, we also take a look at what lies ahead!

We know that there’s a demand for more of the Ryan Eggold series and for good reason — after all, this show is one great twist-filled case after the next. You’re going to see a lot of that when you get into the next new episode, where Dr. Reynolds finds himself in a pretty precarious position. There’s a patient who desperate to become a grandmother, but right before the baby is born, all of her vitals fall apart and it’s up to the team to save her. If they don’t, she won’t make it to the birth.

To go ahead and make matters worse, the woman also has a DNR. They can’t revive her, even though we do think that this is a situation she may want to be revived to see. Odds are, she didn’t think that this one situation in particular would come around and she would miss the opportunity to become a grandparent.

In the end, we certainly do feel for all of the doctors as they try to wade their way through this crisis.

If you do want a few more details as to what’s coming, we suggest checking out some of the episode synopses below!

Season 2 episode 13, “In the Graveyard” – 02/11/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The doctors stop at nothing to help their patients, following a shocking realization that prompts a change in the hospital. Meanwhile, Reynolds must make an important decision in his career. TV-14

Season 2 episode 14, “Sabbath” – 02/18/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor is presented with a device that’s the future of medicine. Meanwhile, Iggy goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis and Bloom gets an unexpected visitor. Guest starring Gina Gershon.

We’re just barely at the halfway point of the season and with that in mind, there’s a reason for all sorts of excitement coming up.

