Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 11 & beyond

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new installment coming on ABC tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has a lot to do with the State of the Union Address. With this being an election year, there will be a lot of attention around that … but also the political process overall. That’s why, when The Conners comes back on the air, it will be doing so with one of the most politicaly-themed episodes that we’ve had a chance to see so far. It won’t be partisan, but it will air on February 11 and themed around an election. After all, it’s happening at the same time as the New Hampshire Primary!

To make matters all the more exciting, the February 11 installment is going to be LIVE and there will be separate airings on both the East and West Coast. There’s a lot of interesting stuff to look forward to there, suffice it to say.

So while you wait for this episode to air, how about some news about what’s coming later this season? After all, there is a new episode airing on February 18 and there is some more information about that below:

Dan avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on. Ben and Darlene address Ben’s baby fever and have “the talk.” The Lunch Box is officially open for business, and Dwight gets the jitters when he has to fill in for the chef who suffers an accident.

This is an episode that will feature a lot of big movement on some key stories — and that is the goal. The Conners makes you want to laugh in the moment but, in the end, there are some other stories and events that the writers need to get to. Over the course of the season, be prepared for a combination of all sorts of great stuff.

