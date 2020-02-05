Ray Donovan canceled at Showtime; will season 8 happen elsewhere?







Consider the following news today something that we should’ve seen coming, but we are very shocked about nonetheless — Ray Donovan is over at Showtime. The Liev Schreiber series was on the air for seven seasons, and it now says goodbye without all that much of a proper send-off.

Sure, the live ratings were down versus season 6. Meanwhile, it’s also true that the overall buzz around the show wasn’t what it used to be. Yet, this is still a well-known premium-cable entity that was close to its end anyway. Why not just let it have one more season to tie things up? That’s what we don’t understand, since it wouldn’t be asking too much to at least have devoted fans get a six-episode final season or even a movie to conclude the story. It wouldn’t be as good as a ten-episode arc, mind you, but it’s definitely better than nothing.

Here is what Showtime had to say in a statement today about the decision:

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime … We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Will Ray Donovan find a season 8 elsewhere?

It’d be nice to imagine that it could get some more episodes on the air somewhere else — it feels like a good fit at Amazon — but it feels unlikely. This is already a series so deep into its run that it may not be worth the trouble for another network. Its options are limited because of the language and violence in most episodes, and we don’t foresee HBO being interested. We know that conventional wisdom is to plead to Netflix, but they cancel way more shows than they save at this point.

What do you think about Ray Donovan being canceled at Showtime?

Do you still want to see a season 8 somewhere else? Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

