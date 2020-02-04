





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re going to do our best to both break that down and then also look towards the future of the show.

We don’t want to spend too much time leaving you in the lurch here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode arriving on CBS tonight. What’s the reason for that? Go ahead and look towards the State of the Union Address tonight. It’s basically an annual occurrence that this address often keeps shows off the air and we feel like in this instance, this is no exception.

Is there is still a lot of great stuff coming on NCIS moving forward? Absolutely so, as the next new episode is the Valentine’s Day installment and there’s a chance that some romance will be in the air. Of course, there are no guarantees — just know that Sloane’s got a secret admirer! We’ll also get a chance in order to see how Torres is doing after what transpired with his health crisis. He’ll be on the mend within this upcoming episode, and maybe back at work.

So what’s going to be coming up beyond this episode? We know that there is a new installment entitled “Ephemera” airing on February 18, only for there to then be a possible hiatus coming on the 25th. We’ll have more news on that in due time but, down the road, we imagine that there will be more exciting stuff coming in the form of the 400th episode. That is a milestone that is a VERY long time in the making and we’re excited to see what happens.

Unfortunately, for the time being all we’re left to do is wait — and it’s gonna be tough since the next episode could be so much fun.

