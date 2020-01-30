NCIS season 17 episode 15 photo: Is Nick Torres on the mend?







Just in case you were wondering how Nick Torres is doing moving into the next new episode of NCIS, good news — he’s not exactly going to be suffering following the injuries that almost cost him his life.

The photo above is one of the first images that we’ve got from the upcoming February 11 episode entitled “Lonely Hearts,” and it is one that features Wilmer Valderrama’s character standing, happy, and seemingly back on the job. Given that he’s wearing his badge, we have to assume that he’s not hesitating to do some of what he does best. Sure, he’s not chasing any bad guys within this picture, but that may just be a matter of timing more so than anything. The hunt could come a little later in the episode.

Admittedly, we’re a little bit surprised to see Torres back at work so fast after his injury, but to be fair, it’s possible that there is a time jump of sorts between the end of this past episode and where we are moving forward. Let’s spell things out in this way. The end of the Ziva arc was still technically set around the holidays, so depending on when the latter missions too place, Nick may have had a good week or two off before resuming duties. It doesn’t seem like he broke any bones, so it is possible that he could be back out at it.

Of course, one of the other questions that we find ourselves wondering at the moment is whether or not Torres’ relationship with Bishop is going to be any different. The two of them did seem to get closer after this past episode, where Torres did what he could to protect her. They may not be a romantic item yet, but it does feel like they are getting closer.

What do you think about Torres getting back to work on NCIS season 17 episode 15?

