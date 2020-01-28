NCIS season 17 episode 15 return date, Valentine’s Day episode teases







If you are curious in learning about the NCIS season 17 episode 15 return date, we’ve got that within this episode! If that’s not enough for you, we’ve also got some details all about what’s coming up next.

The first thing that is worth noting here is simply this: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series on CBS in seven days’ time. In case you are wondering what the reason for that is, it has a whole lot to do with the fact that there is potentially the State of the Union on next week. (Because of changing plans for politics, this could be subject to change.)

For now, though, episode 15 (entitled “Lonely Hearts”) is slated to air on Tuesday, February 11. This is the Valentine’s Day episode, and there could be a lot of fantastic stuff romance-wise that happens over the course of this episode. If nothing else, we have a secret admirer for one Jack Sloane, which could be the sort of thing that raises some eyebrows.

For a few more details right now on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 17 episode 15 synopsis:

“Lonely Hearts” – The lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ friend, Phillip Brooks (Don Lake), met on a dating site. Also, Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine’s Day, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Given that it’s been over a year since we’ve seen Don Lake on the show, isn’t it nice to bring him back again? Given that Gibbs has a tendency to keep things under wraps when it comes to his personal life (at least with his colleagues), we always are going to welcome this with open arms.

As for Sloane, maybe there’s a chance for either a new love interest or for Gibbs to consider feelings that he could have for her. Time will tell…

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 10?

