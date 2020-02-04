The Masked Singer season 3: Is the White Tiger Rob Gronkowski?







Every season of The Masked Singer, there are some contestants who stay under wraps for a while. Then, there are some others whose identities become pretty clear almost right away. This brings us to the White Tiger, who made his debut in the recent Super Bowl episode.

At the moment, all signs point towards this tiger being none other than New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski, a player who has no problem showcasing his wild side. The White Tiger said “let’s party” in his intro package, which could be a reference towards Gronk’s hard-partying ways. He’s marketed himself for most of his career as the NFL star who has no problem working hard and partying hard. He’s also got a history with reality TV and showcasing his sense of humor.

Beyond just Gronk’s immense size (he is 6’6” — remember that the White Tiger was massive compared to most of the backup dancers), there is also another bit of evidence out there now that he is the White Tiger. On Sunday’s episode, we saw the White Tiger give a performance of “Ice, Ice, Baby,” which just so happens to be a song that Gronk modified for a Snow Teeth Whitening ad. Take a look at the video below, and then compare it to what the Tiger did on the show itself. Pretty similar, no?

In the end, we don’t think you needed some teeth-whitening ad in order to tell you that Gronk was probably the White Tiger — if you follow football, a lot of the telltale signs are already there. Plus, it’s not exactly like there are a ton of guys out there Gronk’s size with the specific athletic background that he has. The White Tiger’s stocky and strong — he doesn’t have the frame of a basketball player like we saw with Victor Oladipo as the Thingamajig last season.

Do you think that Gronk is the White Tiger on The Masked Singer?

