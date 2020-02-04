The Flash season 6 episode 10 sneak peek: How Diggle returns







Tonight on The CW, The Flash season 6 episode 10 is going to air … and hopefully carry some awesome stuff with it from across the entire Arrowverse.

Take, for example, a guest spot from David Ramsey himself! In the video below, you can see John Diggle arriving in Central City in order to deliver something important to him — Oliver’s original mask. It’s one that has a storied history on the show, and there is a key question that goes along with it. Why would Oliver leave this for Barry? Why is there a suspicious mark on the mask? Nothing within the world of the show is coincidental, and that is very much important to remember right now.

Before we get to this episode arriving on The CW, there is another question still — how does this fit into the timeline of the Arrow series finale? For those wondering, the date early on in the preview suggests that this happens prior to Diggle discovering the green box — it’s not going to contain any major Green Langern Easter eggs because of that. We’ll be waiting for a while to see if anything more becomes of this, but we like to think that it was more than just a fan-service Easter egg.

Regardless of where the story goes with Diggle, we think Ramsey’s appearance on The Flash is meant to be one final reminder of just how closely tied these two shows were to each other. Barry Allen made his first appearance over on Arrow before becoming The Flash, so that show will always be special and incredibly important to the CW series’ legacy. The show will go on for Barry and Iris, but we don’t think Oliver will be forgotten anytime soon. The Flash as a show will be chock full of reminders over the weeks and months to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash, including some other news on where the story goes from here

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 6 episode 10?

Are you excited to see John Diggle making one more appearance on the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







