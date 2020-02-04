Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Prodigal Son, Manifest all improve







Following the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’s clear that Fox was able to reap some rewards from commercials during the Big Game. Just look at the performance of a couple of their shows in Prodigal Son and then also 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Let’s kick things off with Prodigal Son, which surged up to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Monday. This ties the show’s strongest overall performance since the start of October. We can’t sit here and say that this is going to guarantee a season 2 renewal, but we do at least think that it’s a little bit of positive encouragement for the long-term future. It all depends on whether or not some new viewers to Prodigal Son really love what they saw and want to keep on watching in the weeks to come.

The rewards were even bigger last night for 9-1-1: Lone Star, which drew the best ratings since its premiere in a 1.3. While it was not able to top out The Bachelor as the most-watched show of the night in the demo, it still proved itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the ratings moving forward. It may have a ways to go still, though, before it reaches the numbers of the flagship show. (It is worth noting that Lone Star did actually draw a larger total viewership than The Bachelor, but less than the most-watched show overall in America’s Got Talent: The Champions.)

On a different note, there is some good news to pass along when it comes to Manifest. While it didn’t have a Super Bowl ad to promote it in the way that some other shows did, it did still manage to draw overall a 0.7 rating. That’s enough to show improvement and give us a little bit more hope for the future. It also did draw better numbers than Bull in the timeslot. It just needs to maintain some of these ratings when we see The Good Doctor back on the air.

Related News – Be sure to check out a preview for the next new Prodigal Son episode

What did you watch on television Monday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on these shows. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







