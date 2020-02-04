Prodigal Son episode 14 spoilers: Who is the target now?







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming up on Prodigal Son episode 14? This episode is entitled “Eye of the Needle,” and there could be all sorts of danger that lies within. Consider the title, and how it certainly does remind us of the phrase “eye of the storm.” It feels like we’re gearing up for something that is big, shocking, and dangerous. There’s also going to be characters who are targeted — and this is where the Whitlys come into play.

At the moment, it feels a lot like episode 14 is going to be a product of all of the big mythology and the reveals that we’ve seen so far on the show. Without some of what we’ve been able to check out to date, none of this would be possible. This show may have some procedural elements here and there, but what is exciting is that it feels like there is also an attempt to create something bigger, fuller, and incredibly exciting from start to finish. It’s also nice that they continue to find ways to utilize Michael Sheen without him necessarily being the lead here.

Want a few more details now for what’s coming up? Then we suggest that you check out the full Prodigal Son episode 14 synopsis that CarterMatt has below:

Jessica continues to search for more information on the “Girl in the Box,” but is confronted by the “Carousel Killer,” who has a very public vendetta against the Whitlys. While the NYPD investigates families tied to Martin’s victims, it’s ultimately up to Malcolm and Jessica to track down the tip-line caller – turned killer – who is blackmailing her. Meanwhile, Ainsley receives a big promotion at work, but quickly realizes she may never escape the high demand for serial killer reports in the all-new “Eye of the Needle” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, Feb. 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-114) (TV-14 D, L, V)

In the end, let’s just hope for an installment stuffed full of fireworks, but also one that leaves us excited given the fact that there’s not going to be a new episode airing immediately after the fact.

