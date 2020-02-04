Outlander season 5 key art: Spotlight on Caitriona Balfe’s Claire







The folks over at Starz made you wait for it, but this week, they have finally released the Outlander season 5 key art focusing on Claire Fraser.

Odds are, you’ve seen some of the art out there featuring Jamie and Claire together, plus also posters for Jamie, Roger, and Brianna. They’ve saved the official art about Claire for last, potentially because she was our first point-of-view character and a primary driving force in the story. Outlander isn’t just the story of Claire, but she is a touchstone and we do get to see so much of this sprawling world through her eyes.

What is interesting is viewing all of the assorted taglines for each character. For Roger, it was “Stand For Love” — a reference potentially to his choice at the end of season 4. Meanwhile, for Brianna it was “Stand of Destiny” and for Jamie it was “Stand for Honor.” We feel like both of these are going to play out thematically in a big way in season 5. For Claire, the tagline is quite simple: “Stand For Family.” That’s a reminder of the community that now exists around her at Fraser’s Ridge. When she first traveled back through the stones, she was alone in a world she did not understand. Yet, through the love she found with Jamie, she built a new home for herself. Brianna was born, she and Roger are now parents, and the four of them are all at Fraser’s Ridge. More family, this time in the form of Fergus and Marsali, will end up joining them. Remember that family doesn’t always equal blood, and love can exist in so many different forms.

Claire will do whatever she can in season 5 to protect those she loves — and there could be other ways to also extend her family with more and more arrivals to the Ridge. The challenge is just protecting against some of the threats that are coming with the British currently intent on taking down the Regulator threat. On the surface, it feels like this will be the crux of the season 5 story.

