Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey preparing TV return at CBS







Years removed from being a star on Grey’s Anatomy, it appears as though Patrick Dempsey is preparing an epic TV return. This time around, he’s doing it over at CBS.

According to a new report coming in right now at TVLine, Dempsey is poised to star in the potential CBS project Ways & Means. This is a pilotical drama from Without a Trace executive producer Ed Redlich that currently has a pilot order — and could evolve into more based on Dempsey’s involvement. Patrick will play a powerful Congressional leader who has become a bit jaded over time — having a long stretch of time in Washington can do that to someone easily. Luckily, someone is going to help him regain his faith in the form of a young Congresswoman from the opposite party. What makes this so interesting is that on paper, this show represents two politicians from different parties actually working together … not exactly something we’re seeing all that much of in the current political climate.

We could easily see why CBS would want a show like this, given that they recently said farewell to another one of their political dramas in Madam Secretary. With Ways & Means, they have a chance to get back into the political realm once more without dividing their audience. They recognize fully that they have viewers who are Democrats and Republicans and they won’t want to carve out huge chunks of their audience. As to whether or not anyone will buy into this premise, though, that’s a totally different story and we may not get a clear answer to that until this show eventually airs.

In his time since leaving Grey’s Anatomy (a decision seemingly sparked by his own interest in moving on), Dempsey has gone on to focus on some other endeavours. He is an enormous presence within the racing community, and also works to give back to charity.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Grey’s Anatomy, including other updates for what lies ahead

Do you want to check out a new show starring Patrick Dempsey?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







