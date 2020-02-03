Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 14 spoilers: Could a patient push Meredith, DeLuca apart?







At the moment, it feels like there is one way to describe the Meredith – DeLuca relationship on Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Uncertain. They aren’t fully together at the moment, but it also doesn’t appear that they are over. They are sort of floating in between, and we’re left waiting and looking to see if something more will happen.

For some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form, remember to watch the latest on the subject of MerLuca below. Once you’re done watching, remember that you can also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other insight and view our show playlist.

If the two are going to be brought closer together, though, it doesn’t appear to be happening moving into the February 20 episode “A Diagnosis.” Instead, this could be an episode where the job works to drive a wedge in between the two of them. This happens in part because of a disagreement over a patient — one who we are familiar with already in Sarah Rafferty’s Suzanne. We just met her on this past episode, and the unfortunate news is that we’re going to see her continuing to struggle with it over time.

For some more news, continue to check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 14 synopsis below:

“A Diagnosis” – DeLuca is irritated after Meredith takes over his patient Suzanne whose symptoms continue to stump the doctors at Grey Sloan. Elsewhere in the hospital, Jackson, Owen and Jo work on a couple injured in a bear attack; and Levi is hurt when Nico doesn’t want him to meet his parents, on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, FEB. 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

We would imagine at this point that the Suzanne storyline will be around on and off for a while, mostly because that makes the most sense. If you’ve got an actress of Rafferty’s notoriety on your show, why wouldn’t you want to utilize her for a while?

Related News – Be sure to score some other updates and insight when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What excites you the most when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember that you can also stick around for some other information when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







