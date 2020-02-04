





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question … and also take a look at the future of the series as well. Knowing what we know about this show, it feels like a sure thing that we’re going to have more emotional storylines over the course ofthe upcoming hour.

Here is the bad news that we have at the moment — there is no new episode airing tonight. Why? A part of it may have a thing or two to do with Iowa caucus coverage. There is still plenty of time in order to air the remaining episodes, and we know that there are some big events when the show comes back on February 10. Take, for example, Dr. Shaun Murphy having a touch of fame that he is not prepared for.

The promo below gives you a good sense of what we’re talking about here, as an influencer arrives at the hospital in need of treatment. She’s going to become quickly enamored with Shaun and, because of that, she’s going to be very much interested in showing him off. The problem here is that this is not the sort of attention Shaun wanted in his life. He’s upset about it, and it’s aggrandized by who Shaun is and the time it often takes him to be comfortable. This is a situation where he may end up being surrounded in discomfort.

Just in case you haven’t seen the official synopsis for this episode yet, be sure to check out the full synopsis:

After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever’s efforts to separate Shaun from Lea are challenged.

The influencer story has us intrigued, sure, but we do think that Shaun and Carly’s relationship is going to be what is remembered after the fact. Are the two of them on the brink of danger? Shaun and Lea’s relationship is challenging, and that is putting it lightly.

