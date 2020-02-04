Black Lightning season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Wayne Brady is here!







Let’s be honesty — we’ve been waiting for a long time now in order to see Wayne Brady appear on Black Lightning. His casting was first announced this past fall, and it was actually something that became a big part of the narrative leading into the second season of The Masked Singer. Remember when we wondered whether or not the producers would know about the casting far enough in advance in order for them to include it in a clue package? Well, it’s at least something that got some conversation out there about the show.

When it comes to Black Lightning itself, we know that there are a number of interesting things to come over the next new episode. Think along the lines of a mission to Markovia — one that is going to cause Lynn some serious trouble due to Brady’s character of Gravedigger. We’ll have to wait and see just how substantial a role he’s going to have in the episode, but we’d hope that this is some sort of an arc after all of the hype leading up to it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley (#313). Original airdate 2/10/2020.

This episode feels overall like one that’s going to be a foundation to some other big things — and it’s one that will also amplify a sense of danger and foreboding.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Black Lightning and the future right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Black Lightning season 3 episode 13?

Are you excited to see Wayne Brady on the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







