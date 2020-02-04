9-1-1: Lone Star episode 5 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘Studs’







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 5? There is another hour coming next week! It’s one entitled “Studs” that may very well be bringing some of the crazier rescues that you’re going to find — and yes, we say that knowing full well that there was a full-on tornado in the episode tonight. We’re expecting a lot of craziness, drama, fear, and then also a little bit of character development at the same time. As cool as some of the individual rescues may be, it does feel like there’s a little bit of a larger backbone underneath the surface. That’s something that we definitely want to see explored over time.

Below, CarterMatt does have the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 5 synopsis with some additional news as to what lies ahead:

Owen and the crew race to a brawl at a male strip club, a fire at a bull semen factory and a protest where male toxicity is taken to a new level. Meanwhile, Paul tentatively goes out on a first date, Grace tries to reconnect with Judd and Owen faces the consequences of his chemo in the all-new “Studs” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-105) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One of the storylines that we feel is going to be carrying through the season is more than likely Owen’s treatment and recovery. Is there going to be a way for these character to get better soon? We don’t think that the show is about to lose its lead actor, but it’s obvious at this point the writers at least want that fear out there. There’s a recognition here that it keeps people engaged, or at least concerned that something big could happen at just about any turn. The New Amsterdam comparisons, at least for the time being, feel appropriate.

