The Flash season 6 spoilers: More on Wally West’s return







When you think about The Flash season 6, one of the biggest things that comes to mind is the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. That makes sense when you consider what happened! It was the most epic crossover event in the history of superheroes on TV and it’s going to make its presence felt — in a wide array of different ways.

So while the crossover is going to rear its head in a lot of different forms, there are some other things to be intrigued about as well. Take, for example, mysteries around some new adversaries who are going to come on board, the role of Wells in the world now, and then also how Wally West is going to come back. Kid Flash hasn’t been a big part of the story in a while, but his return could bring about some big change. That’s something that executive producer/showrunner notes in a new interview with TVLine on the subject:

Wally returns for one of the pivotal episodes in the mythology of The Flash, and that is not an understatement. He comes back a changed person, and what he comes back to deal with, and how it involves Barry, will literally change the two of them — and their abilities, quite frankly — moving forward.

For the time being, our feeling is that we’re going to be seeing Wally make sure that his impact is felt even if he’s not around forever. We haven’t gotten a sense that Keiynan Lonsdale is going to be around full-time moving forward, so he will have to stake his claim to the story in some other way. What that ends up looking like, in the end, very much remains to be seen.

You’re going to see more of Wally a little bit later in the season, but remember that on Tuesday, you’ll see another familiar face in David Ramsey. Bringing on Diggle is a way to honor the legacy of Arrow, and it’s also one more change to say goodbye to an important character.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The Flash and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on The Flash season 6 moving forward?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for more Flash-related news the moment that we’ve got it. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







