Outlander season 5 teaser: A new way to find home







Can you believe that we’re just 13 days away now from the premiere of Outlander season 5? New episodes are right around the corner, and that is a cause for excitement within itself.

If you look below, you can behind the new teaser entitled “Home,” and it’s one that illustrates that very word in a number of different ways. It’s important to remember here, after all, that a home is more than just a place where you lay your head. It’s a place where you feel seen, recognized, and loved. Fraser’s Ridge has served as a refuse for Jamie and Claire upon their arrival, as it marks an opportunity for the two of them to start totally over where they won’t find the same dangers that they did in Scotland … or so they thought.

The truth is that in season 5, there will be all sorts of new dangers now that Jamie is going to be counted on in order to partake in Governor Tryon’s plan. That is going to make it hard for his home to feel all that secure, since his loyalties are now tested and there’s a chance that everything he loves could be in danger.

Luckily, the concept of home goes beyond just that and also extends over to family, something that this teaser also does a great job of indicating. After all, within this you see Jamie understanding fully how his family from the future have enabled his life to feel whole. He recognizes that he needs him –they allow him to feel something that he’s never felt before. That’s one of the joys that comes with love — there’s a completeness, and a sense that one can make it through anything. That is something that Jamie and Claire absolutely now have.

