Grey’s Anatomy season 16: EP on Amelia’s presence moving forward







Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone recently gave birth to her third child, and on the show you’re also seeing her character Amelia Shepherd take on a pregnancy storyline. There’s a lot to unpack here when it comes to Owen, Link, and Amelia’s future, and rest assured the show is going to tackle just about every single part of it.

One other thing that is worth noting — even after welcoming a new baby, Caterina is not going to be gone from the show for long. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Krista Vernoff notes that it was the actress’ decision to not take off too much time after giving birth, allowing her to spend some more time around her fellow actors:

“She didn’t want a long maternity leave … I think she’s out for only one episode — and, because we have a big cast, we don’t have to explain it.”

One of the reasons why this is possible for Caterina is that Grey’s Anatomy is constructed in a way where most of the actors aren’t forced to deal with an incredibly-heavy workload all at one time. They all have some opportunities to jump into the spotlight, but also chances to take some breaks along the way. Also, it’s also a great family show in that many of the cast members are parents! That probably makes it easier on everyone.

In the end, we’re excited to have a lot of opportunities to see Amelia moving forward — and that Grey’s Anatomy is often so accommodating with some of their schedules. We’ve already written about how they’ve also found a way to make sure that Jesse Williams can continue to be a part of the series, even while doing a play on Broadway.

