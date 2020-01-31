Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12 spoilers: ‘The Last Supper’ details







We hope you’re prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12 to arrive on ABC in one week’s time. After all, there are a lot of different things that you can expect to see.

Want some other news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then check out our thoughts on the latest episode below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also check out the full show playlist.

For Jackson Avery, one of the things that we know in advance is that we’re going to see a heck of an awkward situation. He’s clearly out to try and ensure that Vic makes a great impression on his mother Catherine, but the problem he runs into here is that things are not what they seem. Poor Vic could find herself steeped in all sorts of awkwardness. (We know that there are some Station 19 crossovers here and there throughout the season — this is a fine example of one of them, but it’s not necessarily going to be one that blows the doors off. It’s more of a small appearance from one series regular.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Jackson creates an uncomfortable situation when he invites new girlfriend, Vic, to what he thinks is Richard and Catherine’s anniversary celebration, only to discover the dinner was called for different reasons. Elsewhere, Levi brings Nico on a trip to visit an ailing family member.

What this episode feels like is that we’re going to have a chance to check out a few different story threads all involving relationships. It’s possible that we’ll get a few other stories as well, but the writers clearly know that we’re not even at the halfway point of the season. Because of that, they don’t have to hurry things along when it comes to certain stories. Be patient and, for now, enjoy the ride.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including further news on tonight’s episode

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some additional news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







