Super Bowl commercials: John Krasinski, Chris Evans, & Hyundai







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

With this article, we come with a new commercial for Hyundai, one that is both a great deal of fun and also has some big names in Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski, and then also Chris Evans at the center of it. Will this be the sort of ad that people remember for years to come? We don’t know, but it’s at least a different sort of way for the car company to promote their brand.

The pitch – Here, you’ve got a chance to see John, Rachel, and Chris all doing their part in order to talk about cars and the Hyundai Sonata … while also using some heavy Boston accents at the same time. This is really just all about them describing the car (and everything else) in as silly a way possible.

What Works – First and foremost, star power. These are three big names all doing their part to sell a product and that’s mostly what they’re going for here. The car is heavily involved, and all of this falls in line with Hyundai doing some commercials that appeal to large audiences. They’re relatively inoffensive but also innovative enough.

What Doesn’t – Truth is, we’ve seen so many people do this joke over time.

Overall Verdict – We would love to say that this was going to be a great commercial because of the people involved. Unfortunately, we think that the end result was a little bit more annoying than it was exciting. The Boston accent bit just is a little old, especially hearing various people from Boston all talking about their car.

