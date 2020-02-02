Super Bowl LIV: Yolanda Adams performs ‘America the Beautiful’







Prior to the start of Super Bowl LIV, we knew that there would be a couple of big performances. Demi Lovato would be singing the National Anthem, while Yolanda Adams would take on the responsibility of taking on “America the Beautiful.”

In general, we know that the “America the Beautiful” performance doesn’t get a lot of attention. It typically happens before the National Anthem, and the song doesn’t tend to have the same sort of reverance all the time in the media. Yet, make no mistake that Yolanda is an extraordinary perfomer, one who has a tendency to deliver soulful, soaring vocals that get the audience hanging on every word.

We know that Adams has to love the audience for this performance — the Super Bowl draws some of the largest total audiences out of any broadcast out there. You’ve got hundreds of millions of people checking it out, whether it be in America or some other places in the world. This is a fantastic platform and an introduction — even though we’re sure that there are a LOT of people out there who are more than familiar with her music already. She’s at least a smart choice by the NFL for the gig — we’re more than confident she’ll kill this.

So how was this performance overall? Come back with some more updates a little bit later…

Update: Adams performed with a choir from within Miami, which helped to add a little bit of local flair to the performance. What she did tonight was poignant, beautiful, and flowing. Not that we really expecting anything else from her. The challenge here is finding a way to balance out the vocal runs and the consistent melody, and she did that. Her rendition did sound like the original, but there was enough in here to make it sound still like her own arrangement. The last note was a little bit wobbly compared to the rest of the performance, but you have to admire the bravery and passion she put into what is a very tough song to do live.

What do you think about Yolanda Adams and her performance of "America the Beautiful"? Be sure to share right now in the comments below

