Super Bowl commercials: Rainn Wilson talks Little Caesars, sliced bread







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For the sake of this particular article, we’re taking a look at Little Caesars, a company that has something big to hype — they’re now delivering! It’s kinda shocking that the pizza chain avoided this for so long but they’re doing it now … and they’ve got a big-name celebrity on their side to help promote it in Rainn Wilson.

The pitch – Wilson at the center of this one plays a sliced bread employee who learns that people are saying that Little Caesars is the “best thing since sliced bread.” This leads to panic, frustration that his sliced-bread business is falling apart, and eventually him becoming a Little Caesars delivery person at the end.

What Works – Wilson is great in this ad — he brings a little bit of Dwight Shrute to the spot, but not so much that it’s a carbon copy. Also, the joke about sliced bread is something we’ve heard so many times before … but we never imagined a sliced-bread factory freaking out that someone now has an edge on them.

What Doesn’t – While the reveal of Wilson’s character working as a delivery driver is funny in a way, isn’t it also odd that Little Caesars is saying that their delivery drivers are failed slice-bread executives? We don’t follow the train of thinking altogether well, but we’re probably not supposed to think that much about it.

Overall Verdict – It’s a funny ad! Wilson’s a perfect choice and given how big of a move into delivery is for Little Caesars, it made sense for them to do a Super Bowl ad hyping it up. It’s not the best of the entire evening, but it’s one that brings attention to what they’re doing while also contributing some laughs. That’s all you can really ask for sometimes. Grade: B+.

Want more Super Bowl commercials?

Then head over to the link here! Meanwhile, be sure to share what you think about this ad in the comments! (Photo: Little Caesars.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







