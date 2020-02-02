NCIS season 17: Will there be a Super Bowl commercial?







We know that there are a lot of people excited for new episodes of NCIS, and also to see them get big promotional platforms. Last year, the CBS series used the Super Bowl in order to show off a new teaser for “She,” an episode that revealed eventually that Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) was still alive.

Because of the effectiveness of the ad last year — “She” ended up being one of the highest-rated episodes of season 16 — it makes sense that CBS would want to do this again. So should we expect some other sort of NCIS ad during the big game this year? It makes sense on paper…

Want some more NCIS news in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Unfortunately, here is the bad news — there will be no NCIS commercial. Why is that? It has a good bit to do with the fact that CBS doesn’t have the Super Bowl this year. If they did, more than likely they’d be doing something in order to put the show on the air. After all, that’s one of the only things that makes sense! Fox has it, though, and they’re not going to be spending a whole lot of time promoting other networks’ shows.

Unfortunately, you could be waiting until later this week for some more news about the next all-new NCIS episode to come out. Typically, we’d expect a promo following a recent repeat, but there is no repeat scheduled in the normal Tuesday timeslot because of the annual State of the Union Address. There’s no specific timetable on a promo, but we’re hoping there is some fun stuff coming. After all, the next new episode is going to be themed about around Valentine’s Day! If you enjoy romance, or at least the show having some lighthearted fun amidst some of their cases, there’s a lot that you can enjoy here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 17 moving forward?

Are you bummed there is no commercial this year? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







