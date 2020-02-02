Puppy Bowl XVI: 2020 start time, network, and pre-game show!







There are so many wonderful traditions that go along with Super Bowl Sunday, and we hope that in 2020, Puppy Bowl XVI continues to be one. This is an ongoing event that is as silly and entertaining as they come. You’ve got countless adorable pups, a silly set, and also a worthy, pro-adoption cause.

This year, the Puppy Bowl is more inclusive than ever in showcasing special-needs pups, including a three-legged participant and also ones who are hearing and visually-impaired. These are ways to showcase that these animals are worthy of their forever homes and can play and have fun alongside most of the other furry friends you get to see as a part of the show.

So what do you need to know entering the big game today? Let’s begin by pointing out the start time — 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. You can watch the proceedings over on Animal Planet, but be wary of a lot of advertisements for live streams online that aren’t affiliated with the network. Some of them can come with some really bad stuff attached. (If you visit Animal Planet’s website, you can stream some of the proceedings after you sign in with your cable provider.)

If you do want to watch some of the pre-game festivities for free, we’re happy to report that there is, in fact, a way to do that. All you need to do is head over to the link here, since that is where you can check out a full pre-game show. Not only will you learn more about the making of the Puppy Bowl, but you’ll also get some spotlights on the contestants and learn more about the message.

In the end, the Puppy Bowl is the perfect thing to have on while preparing for the big game. It’s fun, lighthearted, and also both adorable and meaningful at the same time. The message here is an important one and we’re so pleased that Animal Planet continues to put it on. It is one of their most-popular events of the year, so there are some commercial benefits to go along with the charitable message.

