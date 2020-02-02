The Resident season 3 episode 15 spoilers: The neurosurgery center opens







When The Resident season 3 episode 15 arrives on Fox come February 18, there will be a momentous occasion at the center. After all, the neurosurgery center is going to open! You would at least think that for patients, this could be a good thing … but then you remember that Red Rock is involved. While some lives could be saved, there are a number of other problems that could surface. What all of this may mean is that nothing is quite as it seems and some doctors could find themselves forced to deal with a few surprising consequences to their actions.

Oh, and for the doctors and nurse practitioners themselves, there are some other unfortunate outcomes. Take, for example, who Nic is going to be force to spend a little bit of her time with.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 3 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

When Red Rock finally opens the doors to its new neurosurgery center and Nic is forced to work alongside Cain again, she, along with the rest of the staff, discover that the center is not everything that was promised. Mina and The Raptor work together with a new surgeon on a heart transplant that has an unexpected result. Meanwhile, after becoming personally involved, Bell asks Conrad to re-examine the three patients who may have been poisoned in the all-new “Last Shot” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-315) (TV-14 L, V)

While we think some of the patient stories this episode could prove to be fascinating, it’s seeing the neurosurgery center dynamics that could command attention in this episode. Everyone’s come to learn a good bit about Cain during their time around him, and the same goes for Red Rock itself. Chastain’s moved in more of a corporate, money-making direction from the moment that conglomerate took over, and we’re not sure when things are going to get better … or if they even will. In the end, there’s a good chance that a lot of this conflict could end up defining how we remember season 3.

Clearly, one of the hardest parts about this episode will simply be waiting for it.

