Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? The story ahead







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Within this article, we're going to do our best to answer that question! To go along with that, though, we're also planning to look towards what is the long-term future of the series

Let’s start things off here by getting the bad news out of the way — Shameless is not on the air tonight. It’d be rather awesome if it was, but the folks over at the network are making you wait a little while longer for more. The finale for season 10 has come and gone — we know that season 9 was a little bit longer, but that was done mostly to accommodate the departure of original series star Emmy Rossum. Fiona needed a proper ending and this time around, there was no reason to extend out Shameless any more than what we got.

Luckily, we do know that there is a lot more good stuff coming for Shameless on the air — we just have to wait for a little while in order to get it.

The good news is that Showtime has already announced that Shameless season 11 is going to be coming on the air this summer! The quick turnaround there is because this show is being used in order to help support On Becoming a God in Central Florida, another series that the network is looking to promote. One show helps the other, right?

Well, the bad news is that season 11 is going to be the final one. We’re expecting a chance to see a married Gallavich sure, but then also some other great stuff for Carl, Debbie, Frank, and some other characters. We’re hoping that Rossum will return in some capacity, but nothing is confirmed there as of yet. We’d be shocked if there is not a trailer out in either late spring or early summer, depending on when in the summer the show comes back.

