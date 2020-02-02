The Bachelor spoilers: When does Peter Weber’s injury happen?







Over the next few days, there are going to be two episodes of The Bachelor that air on ABC. Through these, we know that we’re going to see a lot of chaos, heartbreak, and eventually a two-on-one date that could change the course of the season.

Oh, and there is of course one other thing that will generate some big headlines: Peter Weber getting injured. This is something that drew headlines back this fall during production, and it’s been teased here and there throughout the past week or so. We know that the producers of this show love to milk a crisis, and this is a situation that allows them plenty of room to do this. We know that Peter wasn’t seriously hurt, and they can still use it to try and tell a story.

For some more news on The Bachelor in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming before long!

So when does it actually happen during these episodes? As it turns out, it’ll be taking place sooner rather than later — the synopsis below has more evidence of that very thing:

The remaining women follow Peter to Costa Rica and are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead. Peter shares the crazy story of his character-building wound. As the Bachelor and one beauty fly in a helicopter over the picturesque landscape, another volatile woman spends the day alone crying her eyes out. That same woman is part of the group shooting an extraordinary Cosmopolitan swimsuit fashion spread at La Fortuna Waterfall. The winner, selected for her modeling prowess, makes the other bachelorettes explode with envy as she and Peter strike a pose together for the March layout! The distraught, tearful bachelorette ends up the target of accusations and confrontations with another woman who exposes her frailties to Peter, claiming she only has his best interests at heart.

So it seems like Peter gets injured right before the women arrive, and we’ve heard that he wasn’t doing anything altogether dangerous — it was likely just a freak accident. Nonetheless, we imagine the producers being in a state of utter panic after it transpired.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information right now when it comes to The Bachelor

What do you want to see during this episode of The Bachelor?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







