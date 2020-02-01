Last Man Standing season 8 spoilers: Campaigns & bake sales







We’ve been very much generous as of late to receive a run of Last Man Standing season 8 episodes, and the good news now is here: It’s continuing! There are a number of great stories still coming up, and we have more news about them within!

Following the February 6 episode entitled “Girls Rock,” we know that there are two more installments in the works. there’s one coming your way on February 13, and then another on February 20. This means that come February 20, we’ll have gone more than a month and a half without a single break! Isn’t that worthy of some celebration?

Let’s start by giving you a few details now about the February 13 episode “Break Out the Campaign,” given that this one should feel rather topical in nature:

Vanessa turns to Mike and Carol for advice on her State Assembly campaign, while Kyle is overcome with anxiety when Ed gifts him an expensive watch in the all-new “Break Out the Campaign” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-810) (TV-PG D, L)

Much like The Conners, Last Man Standing will be wading into election season at around the time that primary season is really revving up. This episode should prove to be a great opportunity to see some of that play out through the lens of the show — but know that we don’t expect Last Man Standing to dive headfirst into too much into partisan politics. They’ve always been out to skewer both sides of the aisle and we don’t see that changing.

Following this episode, the February 20 installment “Baked Sale” could very well be one of the funniest of the whole season. Why? We’ve just got an outstanding premise set up here from the get-go as Mike has a rather ingenious idea to help Jen sell some baked goods. Let’s just say that it involves a case of the munchies:

Mike’s offer to help Jen with her school’s bake sale goes up in smoke when he suggests she set up camp outside of Bud’s Buds. Meanwhile, Kyle finds unlikely advice from Joe (guest star Jay Leno) on where he should enroll in college in the all-new “Baked Sale” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-811) (TV-14 L)

The good news for Jen is this — we see her sales going through the roof with this idea! Yet, will the supply equal the demand? (Let’s just hope that nobody tries to “enhance” some of her product…)

