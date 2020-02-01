Ragnarok season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by Netflix? Current hopes







Following its launch this weekend, is there going to be a Ragnarok season 2 at Netflix? Is that something that we should be expecting? Within this article, we’re going to look towards that plus also how the streaming service tends to make some of these decisions.

Let’s start things off here, though, with a note on this: At the moment, there is no word on a Ragnarok season 2 one way or another. The Scandinavian drama series still has its fate up in the air, but we like to think that Netflix would want more. It’s an opportunity for the streaming service to boost its international offerings, which we know is something that is very much important to them these days. Sure, it’s already extremely popular here in the United States, but we have a feeling that the real goal at the moment is trying to globalize the brand. They need some stable international series to do that.

Yet, here is the biggest cause for concern at the moment — the recent tendency by Netflix to cancel a number of their shows. In the early days, the streaming service allowed a lot of its original properties to find an audience. Things are different now. They have so many shows and they constantly bring forward new ones. We do have questions as to whether or not what they’re doing here is sustainable in the long-term but for now, we’ll have to wait and see. The concern eventually has to be that Netflix cancels too many shows that viewers no longer trust them. Some of the recent, notable cancellations include Santa Clarita Diet, Soundtrack, all of their Marvel series, The OA, and One Day at a Time. That’s without even considering shows like Fuller House and also Lucifer, which are both “ending” but you could claim they had more story to tell.

As for how you can help make a Ragnarok season 2 happen, the best thing that we can success is that you watch shortly after it premieres and make it through the full season. If that happens, there’s at least a reasonably good chance that you could see more story down the road … but even still, there are no guarantees. Netflix just needs data that if there is another season, viewers will want to watch.

