The Masked Singer season 3 premiere: Expect a big unmasking!







It was easy to assume that The Masked Singer season 3 would get off to a big start. After all, it’s airing after the Super Bowl! Given that this is the most-watched television event of the year and there would be some ratings carryover, it makes some sense for a big-name celebrity would come on board and then get revealed in the closing minutes.

Based on what we’re hearing now, that definitely does seem to be the case. Speaking via The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra had to say about an “amazing” reveal come Super Bowl Sunday, and then what’s coming up after the fact:

“It’s opened up a lot of much bigger names to us than maybe we would have had if it was just a regular premiere. People understand that that’s a great platform for them … We have the most amazing reveal in our premiere — like really amazing. It’s really exciting.”

If we were to pontificate as to what the best possible reveal would be, it’d either be a big-name actor or maybe an NFL legend. (Could the show have booked a Tom Brady? It all depends on filming, given that he was technically a part of the premiere.)

One of the other challenges about the upcoming season of the show mentioned in the piece is simply a matter of keeping some secrets safe. Because filming for season 3 was on a somewhat-abbreviated timeline, there is still work going on for it now. What that means is rather simple: People are still working around the clock to make sure that these episodes are as strong as possible. That means that there are a lot of people who will have to keep the secret safe during filming. That’s not an easy thing to do.

