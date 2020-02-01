Magnum PI season 2, Hawaii Five-0 season 10 ratings stay solid







The latest ratings are in for Friday night and, by and large, there’s good news to report. That is especially the case if you’re a fan of Magnum PI and are hoping the series sticks around foranother season.

Last night’s new episode overall generated a 0.7 rating and over 7 million live viewers — not bad for a show about to enter its hiatus! This is a show that has stayed over 7 million viewers ever since its crossover with Hawaii Five-0 — which we like to think of as another reminder that CBS made the best decision possible pairing the shows together on the night. It’s improved both its demo and total-viewer average for the season each of the past three episodes. All of this bodes really well for the show’s season 3 future.

The one question mark that remains for Fridays is simply this: Trying to find room for every show! With MacGyver premiering next week it’s fair to wonder if there are four great Friday shows and just three hours worth of programming to fill.

Elsewhere on CBS Friday, both Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods drew close to 7.5 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hawaii Five-0 matched the demo performance of Magnum PI while Blue Bloods was slightly down at a 0.6 rating. We’ll see what the changes are over the months ahead, given that Fridays tend to be more challenging when the weather thaws and more viewers are interested in going outside on Friday nights.

Over on NBC, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector drew a 0.4 rating and more than three million viewers for its latest episode. This is a show that could have a hard time sticking around with lower numbers — yet, if it stabilizes itself in the demo around here, we at least wouldn’t rule it out entirely. Crazier things have happened and for Fridays in general, expectations are a little bit lower.

Related News – Be sure to check out some more coverage now on Magnum PI!

What did you watch on Friday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







