America’s Got Talent: The Champions preview: Marcelito Pomoy, Duo Transcend







Leading into this Monday's new episode of America's Got Talent: The Champions, why not take a quick look at two of the acts? Both Marcelito Pomoy and Duo Transcend are going to be performing within this episode, and the sneak peeks below give us a good sense of what we've got to expect … which is a lot.

Let’s begin here with Marcelito, who delivered a firecracker opening performing. The singer (who performed on the Got Talent franchise in the Philippines years ago) wowed during his first audition for singing two different parts of “The Prayer,” with each one of them sounding like a singing superstar in their own right. Very few people can do bothparts of a duet, especially when each parts are this good. Now, he’s stunning with a rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s famed “Con Te Partiro,” otherwise known as “Time to Say Goodbye” for some US viewers. It’s a soaring song that is both super-familiar and also incredibly tough to sing. If you watch the performance, you’ll realize that he is a strong contender to make it to the next round.

If nothing else, we feel like Marcelito has already opened the eyes of many US viewers to a whole new way of singing.

Meanwhile, let’s now shift the focus over to Duo Transcend, who are making a strong case to be the best aerialists ever on the franchise. What they deliver in their performance is a perfect combination of danger, theatrics, and emotion. It’s one thing for them to do what they do in the air, but then they shift down to a roller-skating danger act that is reminiscent of what Billy and Emily England bright to the table on this show. Everything about this is great, from the staging to the showmanship to their ability to raise the game. Typically, acts like this aren’t considered favorites to win, but we do think that they have a strong case to at least be in the finale if not the top 5 of the season.

