The Masked Singer season 3: Elephant, Night Angel masks introduced!







Entering The Masked Singer season 3 following the Super Bowl, we’ve learned a few things about some of the crazy masks. Take, for example, the fact that there is a Banana, a Robot, a Mouse, a female Monster (Miss Monster), and then also a larger field of contestants than we’ve ever seen before.

Not that long ago, we had a chance to learn a little bit about a White Tiger who will be making their debut this season. Now, we’re adding two more new masks to the mix!

Want some more news on The Masked Singer in video form? Then be sure to watch some of our latest thoughts below! After you check that out, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Let’s start off with the Elephant Mask, mostly because this feels like one of the coolier creations we’ve seen on this show over the past year. There’s something about the design that makes it feel straight out of TRON — sure, it’s an elephant, but there’s also something else here stylistically. Is the costume itself a clue that this is some sort of EDM musician? Maybe, but we also wonder if this is just a way to trick us from the outside looking in.

Now, we’ve got the Night Angel Mask … which we are going to go ahead and just nickname the Nightmare Fuel Mask. This is actually kinda terrifying, like it’s someone who visits you in your dreams and saps away a lot of your heart and soul. Hey, if The Masked Singer wanted to get a little bit more terrifying, we totally think that they are getting what they want here!

In the end, the #1 thing that we want on The Masked Singer more so than anything is just a real sense of mystery. One of the biggest flaws with this show over the years is that there is often not all that much of a sense of mystery. You tend to learn everyone’s identity about a third of the way through, at least if you’re trying to just read up on some of the singers online.

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to The Masked Singer season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







