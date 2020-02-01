Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 return date: The ‘Fog of War’ story







Curious to learn the Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 return date on CBS … or some more news on what’s coming? Consider this article your source for some early insight, including on an interesting guest star!

If you haven’t heard the news as of yet, here it is — this episode will feature an appearance from singer Lyle Lovett, who is going to be taking on the part of Waylon Gates. He’s a Texas Ranger who is going to be working with Danny and Baez — these two may be used to working together, but it’s a little bit different operating with a new partner in tow. He is from a different place and walk of life, and because of that, he’ll have his own way of doing things.

Basically, what we’re saying is this: You will be seeing a lot of chaos unfold over the course of this episode.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 synopsis with more news on where the story goes from here:

“Fog of War” – Danny and Baez work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer. Also, after Eddie’s partner, Officer James Addison (Justin Cunningham), mistakenly shoots an undercover cop, internal affairs accuses Jamie of not supervising properly, and Frank speaks with Officer Addison about why he shouldn’t turn in his shield, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While the storyline for Danny and Baez feels a little bit outside the box for the show, it is being paired off with some other stuff that feels like vintage Blue Bloods — delicate situations that stem from police matters. The one question we’re left wondering above all others is why in the world Eddie can’t seem to have a stable partner. More often than not, it’s one issue after the next.

