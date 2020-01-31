Criminal Minds’ Paget Brewster joins Blood & Treasure season 2







There has been some excitement brewing over Paget Brewster’s potential role in Blood & Treasure season 2 for a while — why not go ahead and add a little more context to the discussion now?

According to a new report from Deadline, the Criminal Minds actress is going to recur on the second season — meaning that this is not just a one-episode gig for Paget potentially. It’s also one that showcases her versatility even more — she’s done comedies, drama, and not, she’s taking on a nun! In particular, er role here is Sister Lisa, described in the following listing as follows:

A resourceful nun in Rome with a sly sense of humor, Sister Lisa is good friends with Father Chuck Donnelly (Mark Gagliardi). While Father Chuck is on the trail of a mystery, he quickly comes to rely on Sister Lisa for information, as he knows that the Nuns are the eyes and ears of the Church.

We have a feeling that Lisa is not going to be your typical nun by any means, and that’s probably going to add to the fun of seeing her on board.

For those of you who are wondering just how authentic Blood & Treasure is going to make their Rome-based story worthwhile, know this — Paget will be filming in the city a little bit later this spring. That’s something she confirmed on social media a little earlier this week, and from a visual standpoint, there’s just no replicating being out on location. Soundstages can be great, but the locations only add to the adventure of this show.

Blood & Treasure season 2 will likely premiere this summer, but before we get around to that, remember along the way that Criminal Minds still has some more episodes to air this season. That includes a double-dose of installments airing Wednesday, including a big one featuring Paget’s Emily Pretiss! You can read more about those over at the link here.

What do you think about Paget Brewster joining Blood & Treasure season 2?

